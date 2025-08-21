Flow Traders U.S. LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF $SPTM

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) by 399.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,474 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $5,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 140,900.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF stock opened at $77.31 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $58.60 and a 12 month high of $78.30.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

