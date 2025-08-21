Flow Traders U.S. LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,562 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 257,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,300,000 after purchasing an additional 142,182 shares during the last quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 41,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,717,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 252,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,824,000 after buying an additional 12,527 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 39,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ opened at $90.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.50. The stock has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $76.92 and a one year high of $99.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

