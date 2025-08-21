Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires Shares of 292,403 abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF $BCI

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 292,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,275,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 938.8% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 1,072.7% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000.
abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF Price Performance
BCI opened at $20.50 on Thursday. abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF has a 12 month low of $18.94 and a 12 month high of $21.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.88.
About abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF
The abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (BCI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Commodity Total Return index. The fund seeks to outperform a broad-market commodity index through the active management of the fund`s collateral. The index includes 26 commodity futures with maturities of 1-3 months.
