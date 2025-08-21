Brown Shipley& Co Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada $RY

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank Of Canada comprises 0.7% of Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RY. Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Royal Bank Of Canada by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 62,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 1.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 341,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 4.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 86,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 4.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,458,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $727,970,000 after buying an additional 271,531 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 24.4% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 10,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RY has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Royal Bank Of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 31st. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank Of Canada presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.00.

Royal Bank Of Canada Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of RY opened at $136.4890 on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada has a 1-year low of $106.10 and a 1-year high of $137.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.89.

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $11.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.77 billion. Royal Bank Of Canada had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 13.37%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank Of Canada will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Royal Bank Of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $1.1152 per share. This is a boost from Royal Bank Of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

About Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

