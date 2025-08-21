Datadog, Inc. $DDOG Shares Acquired by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Datadog by 259.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,658,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,994,000 after buying an additional 6,250,942 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Datadog by 17,477.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,016,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,707 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Datadog by 2,804.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,749,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654,512 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Datadog by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,274,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Datadog by 23.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,729,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,065 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 9,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,420,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 212,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,848,600. The trade was a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Titilope Cole sold 2,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total transaction of $301,863.90. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,936.73. This trade represents a 25.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 846,051 shares of company stock worth $107,936,283 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Datadog from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Datadog from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group set a $165.00 price objective on Datadog and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays set a $170.00 price objective on Datadog and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Datadog

Datadog Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $128.46 on Thursday. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.63 and a fifty-two week high of $170.08. The firm has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a PE ratio of 367.04, a P/E/G ratio of 53.20 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $826.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.72 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.13%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Datadog has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.440-0.460 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-1.830 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog Company Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.