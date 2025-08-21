Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Biogen Inc. $BIIB

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Biogen by 471.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 11,665 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Biogen by 10.5% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 66,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,087,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in Biogen by 49.8% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 12.5% in the first quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 2,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Biogen from $207.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Biogen from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-one have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.74.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of BIIB opened at $138.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.90. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.04 and a 52-week high of $207.59. The firm has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.54. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.28 earnings per share. Biogen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.500-16.000 EPS. Analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Biogen

In related news, insider Rachid Izzar sold 2,223 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $300,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,550. This trade represents a 25.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

