Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $1.53 Million Holdings in MSCI Inc $MSCI

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,710 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,376,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,302,610,000 after acquiring an additional 518,833 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in MSCI by 0.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,626,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,026,000 after purchasing an additional 13,918 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in MSCI by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,008,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $570,464,000 after purchasing an additional 19,846 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in MSCI by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 804,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,024,000 after purchasing an additional 20,150 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 615,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,218,000 after purchasing an additional 47,936 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez purchased 9,916 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $544.70 per share, for a total transaction of $5,401,245.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,279,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,143,554.90. This represents a 0.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,731,599 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $574.1090 on Thursday. MSCI Inc has a twelve month low of $486.73 and a twelve month high of $642.45. The stock has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $562.47 and its 200-day moving average is $560.63.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $772.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.06 million. MSCI had a net margin of 39.46% and a negative return on equity of 143.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.68%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on MSCI from $673.00 to $631.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on MSCI from $578.00 to $533.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $654.73.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

