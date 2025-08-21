Summit Financial LLC Sells 10,003 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

Summit Financial LLC decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,709 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,003 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 113,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 24,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 114,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AT&T Price Performance
Shares of AT&T stock opened at $29.2660 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.40 and a twelve month high of $29.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.29. The firm has a market cap of $209.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.42.
AT&T Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 63.07%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America started coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.21.
About AT&T
AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.
