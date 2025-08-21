iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH Shares Bought by CW Advisors LLC

CW Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 801,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,741 shares during the quarter. CW Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $46,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 99.2% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 391,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,837,000 after purchasing an additional 194,926 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,273,000. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 31,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $63.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $97.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $68.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.54.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

