GM Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF $ACWI

GM Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $935,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 299.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 137,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,100,000 after buying an additional 102,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 61,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,246,000 after buying an additional 19,308 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ACWI opened at $132.55 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.52. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $101.25 and a 12 month high of $133.74. The company has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.9612 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.