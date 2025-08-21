CW Advisors LLC Acquires 118,809 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

CW Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 52.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 347,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 118,809 shares during the quarter. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $41,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 570,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,332,000 after buying an additional 110,772 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 21,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Trust lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 8,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.00.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $108.5440 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $462.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.27 and its 200 day moving average is $108.87. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.25%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

