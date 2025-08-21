Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX Position Decreased by CW Advisors LLC

CW Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,361,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $30,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 217,201,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,795,807,000 after buying an additional 10,782,297 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 33,030,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,320,000 after buying an additional 890,971 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,345,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,620,000 after buying an additional 479,820 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,682,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,505,000 after buying an additional 221,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 210.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,473,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,035,000 after buying an additional 11,845,657 shares in the last quarter.

SCHX stock opened at $25.26 on Thursday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $25.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.33.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

