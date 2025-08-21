Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $2.04 Million Stock Position in Piper Sandler Companies $PIPR

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 131.9% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 495.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Piper Sandler Companies

In related news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 3,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.84, for a total transaction of $1,120,346.24. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 132,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,111,204.40. This trade represents a 2.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.69, for a total transaction of $645,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 12,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,080,415.05. This represents a 13.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,136 shares of company stock valued at $8,380,342. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Down 0.6%

Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $321.7670 on Thursday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12 month low of $202.91 and a 12 month high of $351.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $299.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 1.50.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $405.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.40 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 13.18%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This is a boost from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PIPR shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Piper Sandler Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $339.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PIPR

About Piper Sandler Companies

(Free Report)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.