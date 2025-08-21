Costain Group (LON:COST) Shares Down 17.1% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Costain Group PLC (LON:COST – Get Free Report) traded down 17.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 134 ($1.80) and last traded at GBX 135.40 ($1.82). 12,026,422 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 739% from the average session volume of 1,433,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 163.40 ($2.20).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Costain Group from GBX 150 to GBX 175 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Costain Group from GBX 115 to GBX 150 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costain Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 162.50.

Costain Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £352.34 million, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 152.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 124.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86.

Costain Group (LON:COST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported GBX 5.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Costain Group had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 13.56%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costain Group PLC will post 13.7551582 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Costain Group

In related news, insider Helen Willis sold 100,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 142, for a total transaction of £142,116.44. Also, insider Alex Vaughan sold 241,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 144, for a total value of £347,960.16. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 612,435 shares of company stock worth $87,561,906. 6.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costain Group Company Profile

Costain helps to improve people’s lives by creating connected, sustainable infrastructure that enables people and the planet thrive. We shape, create and deliver pioneering solutions that transform the performance of the infrastructure ecosystem across the UK’s energy, water, transportation and defence markets.

