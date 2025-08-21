Channing Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Hexcel Corporation $HXL

Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,173,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,743 shares during the quarter. Hexcel comprises approximately 1.9% of Channing Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Channing Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.46% of Hexcel worth $64,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HXL. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,092,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Hexcel by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 82,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in Hexcel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 56,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Hexcel by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,437,058 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $90,104,000 after acquiring an additional 24,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Hexcel by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,667 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Hexcel from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $60.7650 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.97. Hexcel Corporation has a 52-week low of $45.28 and a 52-week high of $71.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 4.69%.The company had revenue of $489.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Hexcel has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.850-2.050 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hexcel Corporation will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.96%.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

