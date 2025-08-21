Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Purchases 400 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF $IWV

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWV. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $362.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $273.60 and a 1 year high of $367.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $335.29.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.