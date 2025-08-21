Rep. Lisa C. McClain Purchases Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Graco stock on June 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

Graco Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of GGG opened at $85.2970 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.04. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.06 and a 12 month high of $92.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.15.

Graco Dividend Announcement

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $571.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.57 million. Graco had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 22.26%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.01%.

Institutional Trading of Graco

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Graco by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,911,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,261,000 after acquiring an additional 326,877 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Graco by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,390,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,667,000 after acquiring an additional 62,761 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in Graco by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,023,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,083,000 after acquiring an additional 226,284 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Graco during the 2nd quarter worth $170,661,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Graco by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,929,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,676,000 after acquiring an additional 518,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on GGG shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Graco from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.50.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

