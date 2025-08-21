Las Vegas Sands Corp. $LVS Shares Sold by GM Advisory Group LLC

GM Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,581 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LVS. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,773 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.8% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,686 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,870 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.4% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,250 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 2.3% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 26,848 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

LVS stock opened at $53.5940 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. The firm has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.08. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $30.18 and a 1 year high of $56.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.10.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 55.37% and a net margin of 12.16%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Las Vegas Sands announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the casino operator to reacquire up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

LVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $57.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $52.50 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

