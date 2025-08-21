Visa Inc. $V Shares Bought by CW Advisors LLC

CW Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 18.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 185,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,886 shares during the period. Visa makes up 0.8% of CW Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $64,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total value of $697,328.54. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,102,438.50. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total value of $3,053,466.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares in the company, valued at $190,001.34. This represents a 94.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,127 shares of company stock worth $28,340,553 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:V opened at $343.99 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.31 and a 52 week high of $375.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $630.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $348.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.39.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.13. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%.The company had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.05%.

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $359.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.84.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

