Shift4 Payments, Inc. $FOUR Stake Cut by GM Advisory Group LLC

GM Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 26.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 2,510,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,489,000 after buying an additional 367,500 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 981,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,897,000 after acquiring an additional 181,539 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Shift4 Payments in the first quarter worth about $56,863,000. Senator Investment Group LP lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 32.4% in the first quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 678,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,427,000 after acquiring an additional 165,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 2.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 535,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,756,000 after acquiring an additional 14,517 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.53, for a total transaction of $94,530.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,517.22. The trade was a 11.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $903,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 167,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,141,295.26. This trade represents a 5.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,551 shares of company stock worth $1,329,822. Company insiders own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE:FOUR opened at $90.5180 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.09 and a 1 year high of $127.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.18 and a 200-day moving average of $93.32.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $413.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.84 million. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.11%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FOUR. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Benchmark raised Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.40.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

