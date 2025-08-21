T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Arcosa, Inc. $ACA

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,993,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290,523 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $153,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa in the first quarter worth $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Arcosa by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Arcosa by 223.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Arcosa during the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Arcosa during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Arcosa

In other Arcosa news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 7,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $762,903.82. Following the sale, the insider owned 19,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,277.13. This represents a 28.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bryan Stevenson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total transaction of $396,080.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 38,089 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,572.78. The trade was a 9.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,582 shares of company stock worth $1,903,406. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Arcosa from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Arcosa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Arcosa Trading Down 1.7%

NYSE ACA opened at $95.3910 on Thursday. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.11 and a 1 year high of $113.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 50.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.54 and a 200 day moving average of $86.77.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $736.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.20 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 3.45%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Arcosa has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

Featured Articles

