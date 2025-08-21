Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Has $382,000 Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BIP Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of OEF opened at $316.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $232.57 and a 12 month high of $321.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $307.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.52.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

