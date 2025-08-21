Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Increases Stock Position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF $BITB

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report) by 44.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,399 shares during the quarter. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF comprises about 0.7% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BITB. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 281.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,443,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,404 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,727,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,553,000 after acquiring an additional 772,144 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,104,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,159,000 after acquiring an additional 416,249 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,167,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 914,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,518,000 after purchasing an additional 174,800 shares during the period.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:BITB opened at $62.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.49. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a twelve month low of $28.99 and a twelve month high of $66.90.

About Bitwise Bitcoin ETF

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

