Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF $RSPN Shares Sold by Capital Wealth Alliance LLC

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Free Report) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,918 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 6,208 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 22,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 57,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 227.7% during the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 9,769 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RSPN opened at $55.59 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.20 million, a PE ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.10. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.28 and a fifty-two week high of $56.38.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of industrial US stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPN was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

