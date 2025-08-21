T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. Has $160.24 Million Stock Holdings in Curbline Properties Corp. $CURB

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Curbline Properties Corp. (NYSE:CURB – Free Report) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,624,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,474,896 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. owned 6.30% of Curbline Properties worth $160,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Curbline Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Curbline Properties by 215.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Curbline Properties by 91.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Curbline Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Curbline Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000.

Get Curbline Properties alerts:

Curbline Properties Price Performance

NYSE:CURB opened at $22.30 on Thursday. Curbline Properties Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $25.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 13.40 and a quick ratio of 13.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Curbline Properties ( NYSE:CURB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $41.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.67 million. Curbline Properties had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 1.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Curbline Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.990-1.020 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Curbline Properties Corp. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Curbline Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.68.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CURB

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Conor Fennerty sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $638,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 176,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,027,333.60. This trade represents a 13.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Curbline Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CURB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curbline Properties Corp. (NYSE:CURB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Curbline Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curbline Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.