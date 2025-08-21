CW Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF $VONG

CW Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 481,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,276 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $44,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VONG. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3,212.5% during the first quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

VONG stock opened at $113.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.31. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.39 and a one year high of $116.49.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were given a $0.134 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

