CW Advisors LLC Has $26.22 Million Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

CW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $26,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORLY. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Maria Sastre sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $60,874.45. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,309.85. This represents a 3.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ramon Parises Odems sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.6967, for a total transaction of $2,720,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 240 shares in the company, valued at $21,767.20. This represents a 99.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 155,920 shares of company stock valued at $15,487,502. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.38.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY opened at $104.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.56. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.11 and a 52 week high of $104.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 181.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.55 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

