TFB Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

TFB Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 934 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter worth $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $632.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on S&P Global from $604.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on S&P Global from $616.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.69.
NYSE SPGI opened at $557.8680 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $427.14 and a 12 month high of $579.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $532.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $513.26. The stock has a market cap of $170.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.19.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.25. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.30%.The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.04 EPS. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. S&P Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000-17.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.54%.
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.
