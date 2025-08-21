TFB Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

TFB Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 934 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter worth $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $632.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on S&P Global from $604.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on S&P Global from $616.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.69.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE SPGI opened at $557.8680 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $427.14 and a 12 month high of $579.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $532.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $513.26. The stock has a market cap of $170.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.19.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.25. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.30%.The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.04 EPS. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. S&P Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000-17.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.54%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.