Tractor Supply Company $TSCO Position Increased by CW Advisors LLC

CW Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 433,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,911 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $23,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSCO. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 944.4% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 325.8% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on Tractor Supply from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 2.0%

TSCO opened at $61.03 on Thursday. Tractor Supply Company has a one year low of $46.85 and a one year high of $63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.64 and its 200-day moving average is $53.91. The company has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.75.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 7.18%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.93 EPS. Tractor Supply has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.180 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 45.10%.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In other news, SVP Noni L. Ellison sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total transaction of $332,592.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 28,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,750.44. The trade was a 15.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Denise L. Jackson sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $68,152.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 31,123 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,695.50. This trade represents a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,680 shares of company stock valued at $12,071,552 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

