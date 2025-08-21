Critical Survey: VaporBrands International (OTCMKTS:VAPR) and Lendway (NASDAQ:LDWY)

Profitability

This table compares VaporBrands International and Lendway’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VaporBrands International N/A N/A N/A Lendway -10.37% -32.18% -4.54%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.6% of Lendway shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.1% of VaporBrands International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of Lendway shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

VaporBrands International has a beta of 3.92, indicating that its stock price is 292% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lendway has a beta of 2.49, indicating that its stock price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VaporBrands International $90,000.00 55.80 -$1.02 million N/A N/A Lendway $42.18 million 0.21 -$5.74 million ($2.47) -2.04

This table compares VaporBrands International and Lendway”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

VaporBrands International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lendway.

Summary

VaporBrands International beats Lendway on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VaporBrands International

VaporBrands International Inc. operates as a distributor of specialty CBD oil products. The company is based in Spring Hill, Florida.

About Lendway

Lendway, Inc. operates as a specialty agricultural and finance company focusing on making and managing its agricultural investments in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates FarmlandCredit.com, a non-bank lending business that seeks to purchase existing loans and/or originate and fund new loans domestically. The company was formerly known as Insignia Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Lendway, Inc. in August 2023. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

