TFB Advisors LLC Has $378,000 Stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF $FAAR

TFB Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Free Report) by 43.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the quarter. TFB Advisors LLC owned about 0.37% of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richmond Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $323,000.
First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.6%
Shares of NASDAQ:FAAR opened at $29.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.46 and its 200 day moving average is $27.85. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $25.19 and a 12-month high of $32.14.
First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
