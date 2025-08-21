T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,902,687 Shares of StandardAero, Inc. $SARO

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,418,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,902,687 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. owned about 2.52% of StandardAero worth $224,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of StandardAero by 272.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in StandardAero in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in StandardAero during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StandardAero during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of StandardAero in the fourth quarter worth $79,000.

Get StandardAero alerts:

Insider Activity at StandardAero

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 5,524,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $150,828,732.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 35,292,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,481,482.60. This trade represents a 13.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC decreased their price objective on StandardAero from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on StandardAero from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of StandardAero from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on StandardAero

StandardAero Price Performance

NYSE:SARO opened at $26.5950 on Thursday. StandardAero, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.31 and a 52-week high of $34.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.32 and a 200 day moving average of $28.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.87.

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. StandardAero had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. StandardAero has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that StandardAero, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About StandardAero

(Free Report)

StandardAero, Inc provides aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed and rotary wing aircraft in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engine Services and Component Repair Services. The Engine Services segment provides a suite of aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul, on-wing and field service support, asset management, and engineering and related solutions to customers in the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, and business aviation end markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SARO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for StandardAero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StandardAero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.