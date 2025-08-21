LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) & Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE) Critical Survey

Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE – Get Free Report) and LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Kuke Music has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveOne has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Kuke Music alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Kuke Music and LiveOne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kuke Music N/A N/A N/A LiveOne -18.52% N/A -20.69%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

0.0% of Kuke Music shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.3% of LiveOne shares are held by institutional investors. 42.2% of Kuke Music shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.6% of LiveOne shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kuke Music and LiveOne, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kuke Music 0 0 0 0 0.00 LiveOne 0 0 1 0 3.00

LiveOne has a consensus target price of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 155.54%. Given LiveOne’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LiveOne is more favorable than Kuke Music.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kuke Music and LiveOne”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kuke Music $9.59 million 3.79 -$9.03 million N/A N/A LiveOne $114.40 million 0.59 -$18.71 million ($0.20) -2.94

Kuke Music has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LiveOne.

Summary

LiveOne beats Kuke Music on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kuke Music

(Get Free Report)

Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates through two segments: Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business; and Music Events and Performances Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions. The Music Events Business segment provides music festival events and music performance services; and sells musical instruments, including conch smart speakers. The company licenses its music content primarily to online music entertainment platforms, digital music service providers, and commercial enterprises, as well as film and TV production companies, airlines, and smart hardware companies. It has institutional subscribers, including universities and music conservatories, as well as public libraries. Kuke Music Holding Limited was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About LiveOne

(Get Free Report)

LiveOne, Inc., a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker, an integrated membership and advertising streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content. The company also produces, edits, curates, and streams live music events through broadband transmission over the Internet and satellite networks to its users; provides digital Internet radio and music services to users online and through automotive and mobile original equipment manufacturers on a white label basis; and offers ancillary products and services, such as regulatory and post-implementation support services. In addition, it develops, manufactures, and distributes personalized merchandise and gifts through wholesale and direct-to-consumer distribution channels. Further, the company offers LiveOne App, an application that provides access to live events, audio streams, original episodic content, podcasts, vodcasts, video on demand, real-time livestreams, and social sharing of content. The company was formerly known as LiveXLive Media, Inc. and changed its name to LiveOne, Inc. in October 2021. LiveOne, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Kuke Music Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuke Music and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.