Channing Capital Management LLC Sells 111,649 Shares of COPT Defense Properties $CDP

Channing Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,002,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,649 shares during the period. COPT Defense Properties comprises 2.5% of Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Channing Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.66% of COPT Defense Properties worth $81,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDP. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in COPT Defense Properties during the first quarter worth about $52,679,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 25.7% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,627,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,911,000 after acquiring an additional 741,765 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in COPT Defense Properties during the first quarter worth about $19,737,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,737,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,785,000 after acquiring an additional 281,834 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,103,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,981,000 after acquiring an additional 270,508 shares during the period.

COPT Defense Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CDP opened at $28.0840 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.87. COPT Defense Properties has a 1 year low of $23.92 and a 1 year high of $34.22.

COPT Defense Properties Dividend Announcement

COPT Defense Properties ( NYSE:CDP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $175.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.55 million. COPT Defense Properties had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 19.23%.The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. COPT Defense Properties has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.660-0.680 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.690 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. COPT Defense Properties’s payout ratio is currently 95.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on COPT Defense Properties from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.17.

COPT Defense Properties Company Profile

COPT Defense Properties is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded on January 22,1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

