Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $3.30 Million Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,723 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,409,688 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $180,778,000 after purchasing an additional 13,102 shares during the period. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,258 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 71,541 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $9,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,059,209 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $392,313,000 after acquiring an additional 167,651 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,282 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $135.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $472,737.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 45,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,671.35. This trade represents a 7.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG stock opened at $118.2950 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $64.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.25. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.52 and a 52 week high of $138.18.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.90%.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.