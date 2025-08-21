Capital Analysts LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter worth approximately $833,941,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 24,958.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,870,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $383,524,000 after buying an additional 1,863,381 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Danaher by 4,248.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,639,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $376,347,000 after buying an additional 1,601,800 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Danaher by 44.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,708,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $965,259,000 after buying an additional 1,450,703 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Danaher by 460.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,348,544 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $309,558,000 after buying an additional 1,107,998 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DHR opened at $211.2470 on Thursday. Danaher Corporation has a 12 month low of $171.00 and a 12 month high of $279.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $151.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $200.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.62.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.16. Danaher had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DHR has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $230.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.61.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

