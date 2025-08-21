Accredited Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Accredited Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $29,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 396.7% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Melius initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.00.

XOM opened at $108.5440 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The stock has a market cap of $462.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.27 and a 200-day moving average of $108.87.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $81.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 56.25%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

