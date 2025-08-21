Capital Analysts LLC Has $3.44 Million Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. $FANG

Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,522 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $3,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 180 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 596.4% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 195 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

FANG stock opened at $137.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.14. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.00 and a 1-year high of $200.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.09.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.05). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 27.25%.The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $228.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Melius Research assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.33.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In other news, Chairman Travis D. Stice sold 20,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $2,913,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 102,145 shares in the company, valued at $14,586,306. This trade represents a 16.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

