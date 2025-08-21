T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Enovis Corporation $ENOV

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Enovis Corporation (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,207,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,632 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Enovis worth $237,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enovis by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in Enovis by 506.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enovis by 144.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Enovis by 57.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis in the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENOV stock opened at $29.9940 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.70. Enovis Corporation has a one year low of $25.47 and a one year high of $49.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $564.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.80 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 37.80%.Enovis’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Enovis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.050-3.200 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Enovis Corporation will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enovis news, CFO Phillip Benjamin (Ben) Berry acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.71 per share, with a total value of $74,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 116,729 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,018.59. This trade represents a 2.19% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ENOV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Enovis from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Enovis from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Enovis from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Enovis from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Enovis from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

