Stifel Financial Corporation $SF is Channing Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Channing Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 21.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 824,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 226,002 shares during the period. Stifel Financial makes up 2.3% of Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $77,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the first quarter valued at $361,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the first quarter valued at $1,648,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 401.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $436,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $135.00 price objective on Stifel Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Stifel Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Stifel Financial from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.78.

Insider Transactions at Stifel Financial

In other Stifel Financial news, Director Michael J. Zimmerman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.69, for a total value of $966,900.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 45,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,592.77. This trade represents a 17.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:SF opened at $110.8840 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Stifel Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $73.27 and a 12-month high of $120.64. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.11.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 11.90%.The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Stifel Financial Corporation will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.66%.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

