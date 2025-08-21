Oracle Power (LON:ORCP) Stock Price Down 7.1% – Time to Sell?

Oracle Power plc (LON:ORCP – Get Free Report) shares dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00). Approximately 1,418,345,875 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 616% from the average daily volume of 198,037,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).

Oracle Power Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.02. The stock has a market cap of £968,500.00, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Get Oracle Power alerts:

Oracle Power (LON:ORCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The company reported GBX (0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Oracle Power Company Profile

Oracle is an international project developer in the natural resources and energy sectors. Led by a team with extensive experience in major project development and robust relationships with industry giants, Oracle is building a portfolio of projects selected for their prospects in sectors with high global demand and aligned with worldwide economic and environmental trends.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.