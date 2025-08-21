Danske Bank (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Research

Zacks Research cut shares of Danske Bank (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

DNKEY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Danske Bank in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Danske Bank in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Danske Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Danske Bank Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DNKEY opened at $21.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.72. Danske Bank has a fifty-two week low of $13.5030 and a fifty-two week high of $21.5866.

Danske Bank (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.01 billion. Danske Bank had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 13.40%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Danske Bank will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Danske Bank

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers insurance and pension products, mortgage finance and real-estate brokerage services, asset management and trading services in fixed income products, foreign exchange services, and equities.

