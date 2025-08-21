Danske Bank (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Research

Zacks Research cut shares of Danske Bank (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
DNKEY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Danske Bank in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Danske Bank in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Danske Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DNKEY
Danske Bank Stock Performance
Danske Bank (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.01 billion. Danske Bank had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 13.40%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Danske Bank will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Danske Bank
Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers insurance and pension products, mortgage finance and real-estate brokerage services, asset management and trading services in fixed income products, foreign exchange services, and equities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Danske Bank
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Toll Brothers: A Great Buy and Hold Stock With Risks in 2025
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Lowe’s Builds Value for Investors: Still a Good Buy in 2025
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Jackson Hole 2025: Fed’s Signal Could Shift Stocks Fast
Receive News & Ratings for Danske Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danske Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.