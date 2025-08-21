Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MAR. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 32.1% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,358,000 after purchasing an additional 9,541 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 17.5% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 22.0% during the first quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZEGA Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter worth $408,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marriott International news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.28, for a total value of $670,700.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,530,805.68. This represents a 30.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 12,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.90, for a total value of $3,166,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 124,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,741,281.30. This represents a 8.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Marriott International from $293.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Marriott International from $300.00 to $273.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $284.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $302.00 to $299.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.00.

Marriott International Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $263.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $71.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.44. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.40 and a 12-month high of $307.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $268.94 and its 200-day moving average is $260.38.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.60% and a negative return on equity of 93.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. Marriott International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.850-10.080 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.310-2.390 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 7th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.21%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

