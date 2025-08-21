Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) EVP David Farnsworth Sells 7,572 Shares

Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) EVP David Farnsworth sold 7,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $488,091.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 161,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,399,073.96. This trade represents a 4.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mercury Systems Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of MRCY stock opened at $64.54 on Thursday. Mercury Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $32.32 and a 12 month high of $69.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -97.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.99 and a 200-day moving average of $49.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $273.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $244.56 million. Mercury Systems had a positive return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 4.16%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mercury Systems Inc will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Mercury Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Mercury Systems from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Mercury Systems from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Mercury Systems from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Mercury Systems from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.71.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRCY. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 22,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 57,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 38,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

