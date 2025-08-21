Financial Survey: Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) vs. IMV (OTCMKTS:IMVIQ)

IMV (OTCMKTS:IMVIQ – Get Free Report) and Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.5% of Syros Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of IMV shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Syros Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

IMV has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Syros Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IMV 0 0 0 0 0.00 Syros Pharmaceuticals 0 4 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of current ratings for IMV and Syros Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Syros Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $1.00, indicating a potential upside of 41,566.67%. Given Syros Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Syros Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than IMV.

Profitability

This table compares IMV and Syros Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IMV N/A N/A N/A Syros Pharmaceuticals N/A -3,369.56% -97.04%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IMV and Syros Pharmaceuticals”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IMV $330,000.00 0.00 -$37.99 million N/A N/A Syros Pharmaceuticals $386,000.00 0.17 -$164.57 million ($3.03) 0.00

IMV has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Syros Pharmaceuticals beats IMV on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IMV

IMV Inc. operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The company develops a portfolio of therapies based on DPX its immune-educating technology platform for treatment of solid and hematological cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S, a DPX-based immunotherapy that targets survivin-expressing cells that is Phase II clinical trials for diffuse large B cell lymphoma; ovarian cancer; and bladder, liver, and MSI-H solid tumors, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for breast cancer. It also develops DPX-SurMAGE that is in Phase I clinical trial for bladder cancer; and DPX-COVID-19 and DPX-RSV for infectious diseases. The company was formerly known as Immunovaccine Inc. and changed its name to IMV Inc. in May 2018. IMV Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Dartmouth, Canada.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors. The company was formerly known as LS22, Inc. and changed its name to Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2012. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

