Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELY) vs. Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN) Head-To-Head Analysis

Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN – Get Free Report) and Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELY – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Hafnia and Keppel, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hafnia 0 0 1 1 3.50 Keppel 0 0 0 1 4.00

Hafnia presently has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 16.38%. Given Hafnia’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Hafnia is more favorable than Keppel.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Hafnia has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Keppel has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Hafnia and Keppel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hafnia 45.74% 26.29% 16.31% Keppel N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hafnia and Keppel”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hafnia $1.94 billion 1.46 $774.03 million $1.21 4.62 Keppel $4.94 billion 2.43 $712.27 million N/A N/A

Hafnia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Keppel.

Dividends

Hafnia pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. Keppel pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Hafnia pays out 33.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Hafnia beats Keppel on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hafnia

Hafnia Limited owns and operates oil product tankers in Bermuda. It operates through Long Range II, Long Range I, Medium Range (MR), Handy size, and Specialized segments. The company transports clean and dirty, refined oil products, vegetable oil, and easy chemicals to national and international oil companies, and chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies; and owns and operates 200 vessels. It provides ship owning, ship-management, investment, management, corporate support, and agency office services. In addition, the company provides integrated shipping platform, including technical management, commercial and chartering services, pool management, and large-scale bunker desk services. Hafnia Limited is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Keppel

Keppel Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure, real estate, and connectivity business in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, other far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. The company operates through, Infrastructure, Real Estate, and Connectivity. It manages private funds and listed real estate investment and business trusts, in areas of infrastructure, real estate, and connectivity; energy and environmental solutions and services, including commercial power generation, renewables, environmental engineering and construction, and infrastructure; operation and maintenance; property development and investment; master development; sustainable and innovative urban space solutions; and system integration solutions and services. The company develops and operates data centres; telecommunication services; sells telecommunication and information technology equipment; procures, installs, operates, and maintenance of solar generation facilities; and operates golf club. In addition, it engages electricity, energy, and power supply; general wholesale trading; purchase and sells gaseous fuels; develops of district heating and cooling system; environmental, technologies, and engineering works; solid waste treatment; design and constructs waste-to-energy and desalination plants; commercial power generation; renewable energy generation; and owns and operates hotel. Further, the company offers property investment and development; real estate construction; trades communication systems and accessories; operates telecommunication network; IT consulting and outsourcing; distributes of IT products; colocation services; fixed and other related telecommunication services; ICT solutions; management services; fund management; investment advisory; and real estate investment trust. The company was formerly known as Keppel Corporation and changed its name to Keppel Ltd. in January 2024. Keppel Ltd. Limited was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Singapore.

