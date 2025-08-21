TFB Advisors LLC Purchases 6,985 Shares of Neuberger Berman Disrupters ETF $NBDS

TFB Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Disrupters ETF (NYSEARCA:NBDS – Free Report) by 59.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares during the quarter. TFB Advisors LLC owned 2.48% of Neuberger Berman Disrupters ETF worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Disrupters ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $363,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA NBDS opened at $33.91 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman Disrupters ETF has a 12-month low of $23.54 and a 12-month high of $35.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.74 and a beta of -1.43.

The Neuberger Berman Disrupters ETF (NBDS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of global companies that are perceived to be positioned to benefit from disruptive innovations and trends. NBDS was launched on Apr 6, 2022 and is managed by Neuberger Berman.

