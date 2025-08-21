Salesforce Inc. $CRM Shares Purchased by CW Advisors LLC

CW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,252 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,764 shares during the quarter. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $20,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 450.0% in the first quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 314.8% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Salesforce from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Erste Group Bank lowered Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $342.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.30, for a total value of $585,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,955,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,033,829.80. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 51,032 shares of company stock valued at $13,171,536 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $245.78 on Thursday. Salesforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.48 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $258.99 and a 200-day moving average of $273.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $234.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.37.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 16.08%.The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.270-11.330 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 2.760-2.780 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.98%.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

