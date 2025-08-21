Capital Fund Management S.A. Buys 223,722 Shares of Fox Corporation $FOXA

Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 826.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223,722 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of FOX worth $14,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FOX by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,739,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,863,000 after buying an additional 518,835 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in FOX by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,815,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,344,000 after buying an additional 39,959 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in FOX by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,680,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,305,000 after buying an additional 107,687 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in FOX by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,501,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,111,000 after buying an additional 511,554 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in FOX by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,676,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,043,000 after buying an additional 219,016 shares during the period. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FOXA shares. UBS Group set a $65.00 price objective on FOX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on FOX from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of FOX in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

Insider Transactions at FOX

In other FOX news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 39,642 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $2,192,202.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 133,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,405,941.90. The trade was a 22.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

FOX Trading Up 1.4%

FOXA opened at $58.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.92 and a 200-day moving average of $54.14. Fox Corporation has a 52 week low of $38.72 and a 52 week high of $60.24.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.26. FOX had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 13.88%.The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fox Corporation will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOX Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous dividend of $0.18. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.00%.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

