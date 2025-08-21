Summit Financial LLC Grows Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,691 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. BIP Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 20,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SCHG stock opened at $30.12 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $21.37 and a 52 week high of $30.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.50 and its 200 day moving average is $27.43. The firm has a market cap of $46.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

